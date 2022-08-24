Strike Market Cap Reaches $64.13 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Strike has a market cap of $64.13 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strike has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.30 or 0.00089779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00770251 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016243 BTC.
Strike Coin Profile
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,322,624 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Buying and Selling Strike
Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.