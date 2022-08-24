Stronghold Token (SHX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.02 Million

Stronghold Token (SHX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Stronghold Token coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stronghold Token has a market cap of $4.02 million and $92,586.00 worth of Stronghold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stronghold Token has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00771035 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016070 BTC.

About Stronghold Token

Stronghold Token’s total supply is 99,756,866,344 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,905,044 coins. Stronghold Token’s official Twitter account is @strongholdxchg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stronghold Token is https://reddit.com/r/strongholdxchg. The official website for Stronghold Token is stronghold.co/stronghold-shx.

Buying and Selling Stronghold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Stronghold is building a new financial ecosystem where institutions and businesses can seamlessly manage and trade their assets. It is built on open-source distributed ledger technology and connects the world with buying and selling assets in less than a minute. Note: SHX is currently issued on both Stellar and Ethereum (ERC20). Stellar: GDSTRSHXHGJ7ZIVRBXEYE5Q74XUVCUSEKEBR7UCHEUUEK72N7I7KJ6JHEthereum (ERC20): 0xee7527841a932d2912224e20a405e1a1ff747084Stellar is the ledger of record, with SHX held in Stellar escrow accounts representing non-Stellar issuances of SHX. “

