Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.62% from the stock’s current price.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ SNCY traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. 831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,872. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 12,210.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.