SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Market Cap Hits $928,829.45

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $928,829.45 and $21.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00771819 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016222 BTC.

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,758,737 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.

