Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,556 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGRY. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,039,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,129,000 after acquiring an additional 376,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 394,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 252,933 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 2,129.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 171,450 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1,096.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 167,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 153,766 shares during the period.

SGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $503,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SGRY stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

