Susan Forrester Buys 5,000 Shares of Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Stock

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Rating) insider Susan Forrester bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.37 ($4.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,835.00 ($22,262.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.60.

Data#3 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services in Australia and Fiji. The company offers cloud solutions, such as public cloud and private cloud services, and modern data center solutions in hybrid IT environment; modern workplace solutions, including collaboration, end user devices, systems management, and printing; and security solutions comprising cloud and network security, identity and access management, data security and privacy, infrastructure and end point security, and security monitoring and analytics.

