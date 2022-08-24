Sylo (SYLO) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and $333,143.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sylo has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000809 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000125 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sylo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

