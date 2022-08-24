Syntax Advisors LLC Buys 44 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $459.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $468.48 and its 200 day moving average is $499.21. The company has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 505.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total transaction of $368,660.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total transaction of $368,660.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,743.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,427 shares of company stock worth $16,189,898 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

