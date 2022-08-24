Syntax Advisors LLC Buys 456 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LEN opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

