Syntax Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $288.46 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.22 and its 200 day moving average is $287.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock worth $5,423,569. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

