Syntax Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Syntax Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 197,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,106,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $696.84.

Shares of REGN opened at $602.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

