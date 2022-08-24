Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Syntax Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 40,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $21,786,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 558,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $128.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

