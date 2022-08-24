Syntax Advisors LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Syntax Advisors LLC lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $95.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.