Syntax Advisors LLC Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,504,000 after buying an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $321.99 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.57 and a twelve month high of $350.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $178,498.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $178,498.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,089,848 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

