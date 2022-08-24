Syntropy (NOIA) Achieves Market Cap of $38.68 Million

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a total market cap of $38.68 million and $225,390.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,455.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003816 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077851 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,690,748 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

