Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 17,550 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Outfront Media by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Outfront Media by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 154,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Outfront Media by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

Outfront Media Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.58%.

OUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Outfront Media Company Profile

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

