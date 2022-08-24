Systematic Financial Management LP Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 106.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

