Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 11,000 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.09% of Strategic Education worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA stock opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.88 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 4.45%. Strategic Education’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.