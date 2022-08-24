Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tapestry in a report issued on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now forecasts that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tapestry’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TPR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tapestry to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Shares of TPR opened at $36.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

