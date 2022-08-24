Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $39,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

