Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.09

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.09 and traded as low as C$1.34. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 305,913 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TKO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.35.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.08. The company has a market cap of C$423.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

