Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.94

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.94 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 118.43 ($1.43). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 119.05 ($1.44), with a volume of 6,275,912 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on TW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 189 ($2.28) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 191.13 ($2.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.83. The stock has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 718.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,625.00%.

In other news, insider Mark Castle purchased 39,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($60,318.99). In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Mark Castle acquired 39,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($60,318.99). Also, insider Jennie Daly bought 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £24,735.35 ($29,888.05). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $10,473,466.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

