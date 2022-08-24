TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Increased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 57.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TRP stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.08. The stock had a trading volume of 82,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.28%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.