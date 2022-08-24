TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading 4.4% Higher

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.95. 1,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 299,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get TDCX alerts:

TDCX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDCX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,949,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,491,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,372,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,392,000.

About TDCX

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.