Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.90.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Teladoc Health stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $156.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,053 shares of company stock valued at $258,998 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

