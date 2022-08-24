Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) to Issue $0.03 — Dividend

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Telefônica Brasil has a dividend payout ratio of 255.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Telefônica Brasil to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 278.2%.

Shares of VIV traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 816,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIV shares. Bank of America upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. FIX lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

