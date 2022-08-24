TenUp Price Reaches $0.0520 on Major Exchanges (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. TenUp has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $135,893.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TenUp has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003807 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00151189 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008982 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000446 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC.
TenUp Coin Profile
TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io.
Buying and Selling TenUp
