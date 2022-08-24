Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Trading Down 0.2%

Teranga Gold Co. (TSE:TGZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.08 and last traded at C$12.33. 960,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 613,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.36.

Teranga Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.08.

Teranga Gold Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

