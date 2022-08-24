Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Shares Down 0.8%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.