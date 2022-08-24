Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Trading Down 4.6%

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 2,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 196,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of analysts have commented on LLAP shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62.

In related news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $31,177.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,089,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,756.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 120,715 shares of company stock valued at $599,677 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLAP. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,181,000. Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,857,000. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,097,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

