TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.17. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 679 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $532.28 million, a P/E ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 460,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 156,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,259,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 445,479 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,705,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

