The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,246,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $611,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 577,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,275,000 after buying an additional 32,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 330,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,906,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $265.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.38. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

