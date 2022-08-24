The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $43,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7 %

GS stock opened at $340.18 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,533,801.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,533,801.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390,568 shares of company stock valued at $31,727,873 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

