The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.24

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $4.63. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 110,239 shares.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 23.0% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 114,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 576,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.