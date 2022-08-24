The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.24

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $4.63. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 110,239 shares.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
