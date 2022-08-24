The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.90

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and traded as high as $18.11. The India Fund shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 79,518 shares changing hands.
The India Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04.
The India Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
