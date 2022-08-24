The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.90

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and traded as high as $18.11. The India Fund shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 79,518 shares changing hands.

The India Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The India Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in The India Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in The India Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

