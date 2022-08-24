The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,137,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 416,066 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Progressive worth $585,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive stock opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $128.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

