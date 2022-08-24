The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Announces $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a payout ratio of 56.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $72.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $103.31.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

