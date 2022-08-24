The Transfer Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.14 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $6.14 million and $3,574.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00058802 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000134 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.