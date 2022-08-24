The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) CFO Kevin Benmoussa Sells 15,000 Shares

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 15,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,731. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Benmoussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Kevin Benmoussa sold 1,894 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $30,304.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Kevin Benmoussa sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $435,900.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Kevin Benmoussa sold 56,875 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $725,725.00.

Vita Coco stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. 1,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,055. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $873.15 million and a PE ratio of 63.79.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on COCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 30.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 573,227 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 26.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 292,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,355 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at $5,746,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $6,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

