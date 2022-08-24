TheStreet Upgrades CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) to C

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CSP Stock Performance

Shares of CSP stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 million, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.38. CSP has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Get CSP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $44,479.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 513,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,863.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 501,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,883.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $44,479.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 513,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,863.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,220 shares of company stock worth $170,086 over the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

CSP Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CSP in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CSP by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CSP by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.