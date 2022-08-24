Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.15

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 230733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.05 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.85.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22. The company has a market cap of C$502.77 million and a P/E ratio of 8.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.32.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.