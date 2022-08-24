Time New Bank (TNB) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Time New Bank (TNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $23.21 million and approximately $741,321.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,715.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003838 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00128374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00075863 BTC.

About Time New Bank

TNB is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Time New Bank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.