Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich Sells 7,400 Shares

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Titan International Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:TWI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,549. The company has a market cap of $999.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.33. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $19.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 47.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan International (TWI)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.