Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich Sells 7,400 Shares

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:TWI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,549. The company has a market cap of $999.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.33. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $19.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 47.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Titan International by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 67,223 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Titan International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Titan International by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 730,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

