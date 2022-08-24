Toople (LON:TOOP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Toople Plc (LON:TOOP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 12674698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Toople Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £760,556.10 and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,571.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

About Toople

Toople Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband and telephony solutions to small and medium sized businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers cloud based telephony services or Voice over Internet Protocol telephony; broadband over copper, Ethernet first mile, SIM, and Ethernet data and mobile services.

