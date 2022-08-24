TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Cut to C$17.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta (TSE:TAGet Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.61.

TransAlta stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 243,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29. The stock has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68. TransAlta has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$15.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.72.

TransAlta (TSE:TAGet Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$458.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.4288283 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

