Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.83

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 12038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $740.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Insider Transactions at Tricida

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricida

In other news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $501,089.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 732,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,832,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $501,089.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 732,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,832,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 214,800 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $2,899,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 738,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 999,004 shares of company stock worth $9,517,079. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in shares of Tricida by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after buying an additional 317,550 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,115,000. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Tricida by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,028,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after buying an additional 283,883 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,054,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of Tricida by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,367,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 67,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.