TriumphX Market Cap Hits $7.23 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $146,294.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TriumphX has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,406.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00128625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00078091 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx.

Buying and Selling TriumphX

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

