Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Gap Down to $51.98

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.98, but opened at $49.63. Tucows shares last traded at $50.34, with a volume of 581 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tucows from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
Tucows Stock Up 3.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $554.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33.
Institutional Trading of Tucows
About Tucows
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tucows (TCX)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.