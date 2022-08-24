Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Gap Down to $51.98

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.98, but opened at $49.63. Tucows shares last traded at $50.34, with a volume of 581 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tucows from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $554.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33.

Institutional Trading of Tucows

About Tucows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 277,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,241,000 after buying an additional 208,900 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 293,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 169,887 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 44.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 342,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 105,986 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tucows by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 147,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 33,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tucows by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.