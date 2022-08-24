Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $186.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day moving average of $114.74.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

