Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 255 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 28.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $306.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.19 and its 200-day moving average is $306.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

